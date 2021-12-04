We are used to seeing Rosalía with looks very striking, daring and we could even say that strident. But this time, the singer has surprised us with a very sophisticated look: a black and white suit.

The Catalan interpreter has attended Chanel’s party in Miami, as a guest and as a singer. An event that maison It has celebrated the centenary of Chanel No. 5 perfume and that precisely coincides in the city with the return of its great contemporary art fair, Art Basel Miami Beach.

Lily Rose Depp for Chanel Beauty





For dinner, Rosalía opted for elegant black and white styling: a suit made up of cropped blazer Black with white lapels, white perkins neck sweater and black baggy pants. A outfit by Chanel from the Cruise 2021 collection

A style that we can copy for this Christmas, which has been completed with maxi golden earrings, a perfect accessory for any party look, oval lens sunglasses and black leather boots.

Photos | Gtres