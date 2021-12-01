Roku has just presented its new Roku Streaming Stick 4K , which offers users content in 4K streaming , on a device super portable .

Between his novelties , we find faster starting applications (up to 30% faster depending on brand), compatibility with Dolby Vision , HDR10 + and virtual assistants What Siri , Alexa and Google Assistant . Another novelty is its Wi-Fi receiver, which was redesigned in order to offer a greater range.

These are the new features of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K in detail

Dolby Vision: This technology improves the color, contrast, brightness and detail of the content you see on your television.

Higher power: This is achieved thanks to the new quad-core processor, responsible for starting the system up to 30% faster.

Long range Wi-Fi: Get up to twice the Wi-Fi speed thanks to a new long-range receiver for faster browsing and loading.

Voice activated remote control: You have at your disposal a button dedicated to voice commands, with which you can turn on the TV, adjust the volume and request content from the 4K Streaming Stick .

The Roku 4K Streaming Stick It is done available in Mexico and it has a cost of thousand 499 pesos.