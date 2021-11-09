Director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) is in charge of one of the upcoming Star Wars movies… but the project was delayed indefinitely.

As reported The Hollywood Reporter, we will not see the next project of Patty jenkins for Star wars in the near future. This is because the director has several projects, including Wonder woman 3 that he was going to start production after Rogue squadron.

Rogue squadron was announced at the event Disney Investor Day from 2020, where Patty jenkins reported that the film would focus on the pilots of the Rebel Alliance. “I love moving fast and everything that is speed of any kind”, had said Jenkins in the event. “I think it’s because I grew up the daughter of a great pilot and every day I would get up and go out to see my dad and his squad taking off in their F4s, whizzing through the sky, and it was the most exciting thing I had ever experienced in my entire life. . So when he lost his life while serving the country, it ignited in me the desire to one day turn all this tragedy and adrenaline into one of the best pilot films of all time. “

But it looks like we won’t see this new project until after 2023. The news of the delay of Rogue squadron they arrive after Big Screen Leaks I would point out that a project of Star wars production would begin in 2022. However, it seems that this project was not Jenkins’s, nor was it Taika wititi nor that of Kevin Feige. This is a new movie called Old republic and it seems that the reason for the delay of Rogue squadron It is because they are improving their script, in addition to the fact that the Jenkins it’s pretty tight.

It must be clarified that this is simply a rumor, since neither LucasFilms neither Disney They came out to say that the movie changed its release date.

Share it with whoever you want