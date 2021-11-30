The title has not yet given any official data from Rockstar.

Although console and PC players have recently received the GTA Trilogy, which, it has not gone too well, the truth is many are waiting for the next leap in the Rockstar saga, being this, how could it be otherwise GTA VI, the next numbered installment.

It should be noted that it is a title about which nothing official has been said, so that all the information that reaches us is merely speculative, which has resulted in many insiders filter data that only time will tell if they are real or not. In fact, within this same terrain of speculation, it is said that a possible GTA Trilogy VR mode could be an experiment for the next installment.

One of the Rockstar Games co-founders gives his opinion on GTA VI

Under this premise, recently Jamie King, who in his day was a co-founder of Rockstar Games and who is not currently in the company, has talked about GTA VI, giving your opinion about what the title should bring and changes from previous installments, such as satire on the United States that has been seen in other installments that, according to King’s words, should change in GTA VI.

It should be noted first of all that King is currently unrelated to Rockstar, so that everything that this former manager can say does not lack any official value. In this way, King points out that the massive success of GTA V and GTA Online, which have been coming out in different versions for almost 10 years, next to the departure of some important names of the company It could lead to these same changes, although it does not end up getting wet or jumping into the pool.

On the other hand, it must be said that, as is obvious, many players are waiting for a change in GTA VIEspecially since, after the disastrous launch of GTA Trilogy and the grueling exploitation of GTA V, have caused many to seek alternative stories. Given this, only time will tell, since, as I mentioned at the beginning, we only have the rumors to talk about GTA VI, which have focused mainly on the fact that have a female lead, which would be a turning point in many aspects within the saga.

