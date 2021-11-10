Rockstar shares some fun GTA Trilogy Remastered GIFs and Stickers on the occasion of its launch

There are barely two days left until the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy is released and the promotional machinery for the title is up and running. For this reason, since Rockstar games have launched a series of funny GIFs and Stickers from GTA Trilogy Remastered on the occasion of its launch.

Some of them are in the format of typical social media memes like Twitter, and are clearly intended to be edited by users and spread in that format. They’ve even taken advantage of the GTA: San Andreas remastering to recreate the already popular “ah, shit, here we go again” meme. You can browse these gifs and more at the official Giphy account from Rockstar Games, along with various stickers.

Rockstar reveals incredible unit sales numbers for both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2

For the rest, rumors have recently emerged that point to the development of a remastering for Grand Theft Auto IV, which could arrive in 2023. However, to date these are only rumors, so we recommend taking them only as such until the arrival of an official confirmation.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will arrive in digital format the day after tomorrow, December 11, 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch. What’s more, GTA: San Andreas Remastered will be available on Xbox Game Pass from now on.