During this 2021 we can say that Rockstar Games has been the company that has suffered the most rumors and leaks about its games. From the constant rumors about GTA 6, through the supposed remasters of Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto 4 and even the GTA Trilogy itself, which finally ended up being real. But this is not all, since there is a franchise that fans have never forgotten, and that is Bully. Although, a few months ago, the reasons for the alleged cancellation of Bully 2, which days later were denied by the renowned journalist Jason Schreier, which generated more hope among fans.

As the saying goes, illusions are also lived, since a few days ago the Rockstar Games website was updated with a new Bully logo, making it clear that something is happening, be it a Bully remaster or resuming the development of the second installment. So now, to add more fuel to the grill, we have met thanks to our colleagues from Game Informer, that members of Rockstar have revealed new details about the development of Bully 2 and the reasons for its possible cancellation in the late 2000s.

Has Bully 2 been canceled?

Rockstar members reveal new details about the development of Bully 2 and the reasons for its possible cancellation

Rockstar New England wanted to be a kind of golden boy in the company, but it was very difficult when Rockstar North was the one that produced all the golden eggs back then. Living in the shadow of someone with a shadow as big as Rockstar North, and trying to occupy that place, was something very difficult and almost impossible.

Mad Doc Software was acquired by Rockstar in 2008 and renamed Rockstar New England. As part of the tradition within the company, to show that the acquisition had been worthwhile, New England was chosen for the development of Bully 2, one of the great franchises for which they were completely excited. Although, Marc Anthony Rodriguez, former Rockstar NYC analyst, has revealed that Bully 2 came to have a playable demo of between 6 – 8 hours in length. Within this finished content test, there were missions with Go Karts, NPC’S with tasks around the map, references and nods to The Simpsons (within Kump Krusty), The Goonies and much more.

In said report, it is also indicated that Bully 2 was going to be revolutionary, as in general it has been happening with every release from Rockstar Games. With improved mechanics, an honor system that is currently the one we see in RDR2, a world more alive and three times larger than the first installment, Bully 2 looked incredibly well. But games like Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption, were the main causes that the second installment starring Jimmy was taking crab steps until he was in limbo between cancellation and stand-by.

We really wanted to make sure people remembered what you did, so if you played a prank on your neighbor, they would remember it. That your actions had more meaning beyond a 20 foot radius and the five second memories of the NPCs close to you.

We don’t know if any version of Bully 2 will ever see the light of day, but a decade after development, the people who worked on the project still express a fondness for the game and their work, dreaming of the opportunity that one day. Bully 2 be a reality.