Rockstar Games continues to keep the development of the new Grand Theft Auto a secret, which is constantly receiving rumors and leaks. We know that the sixth installment of GTA is one of the most anticipated around the world and the desire for it to be announced is incredible. Although, a few months ago a leak could reveal the internal release date for GTA 6, which would now be gaining strength after the new leak about what Rockstar Games could announce GTA 6 very soon, with an upcoming release date.

According to an alleged leak provided by Tez2 through gtaforums, Rockstar Games could supposedly announce GTA 6 this year. In addition, following the pattern that the American developer maintains when launching major games, the sixth installment of GTA could hit the market one year after being announced, in 2023.

It is practically a fact that in this new year we will have the announcement of the next title (GTA 6). Following the Rockstar pattern with major titles, they could release it a year later (upon being announced).

At the moment, the latest leaks have indicated that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be going through a hellish development. So be that as it may, it will be time to keep waiting for Rockstar Games to decide at some point to announce GTA 6 officially. Finally, we remind you that a few weeks ago the first image of GTA 6 inside GTA Trilogy Remastered.