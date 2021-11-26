Roblox has sued Benjamin Robert Simon, the content creator known as Ruben Sim, for leading attacks on the platform and its users. Among those attacks, we can find «false and deceptive terrorist threat«.

As you indicated Polygon, said demand was presented last Tuesday, November 23 and in it the following allegations can be read: Benjamin Robert Simon “Commits and encourages unlawful acts intended to harm Roblox and its users.” Roblox Corporation wants content creator to pay $ 1.6 million in damages, in addition to indicting Sim for fraud, breach of contract and four other charges.

Truth be told, the aforementioned content creator It’s been banned from Roblox for a long time, but even so, it has been able use accounts created by other users to be able to enter the platform. To demonstrate the kind of character we are talking about, it is worth mentioning that, in his day, access to Roblox was prohibited for «harass users and use racist and homophobic slurs, as well as by sexual harassment and for uploading photos of Adolf Hitler, according to Roblox’s lawyers.

As mentioned before, Sim posted a series of “terror threats” that turned out to be false, but Roblox took action against these false threats anyway and “temporarily closed the Roblox Developer Conference in San Francisco in October«. One of the main threats that forced the company to suspend the event was one in which, it suggested that San Francisco police were looking for “Islamic extremists” in the vicinity of the conference.. According to the company itself, investigating these messages it cost them about $ 50,000.

In the lawsuit, it is also stated that Benjamin dropped that Someone could carry out a shooting at Roblox headquarters, like the one that happened at YouTube headquarters in April 2018.

The problems in Roblox do not end there, since they also face other fronts in which they are the accused. That is the case of an investigation carried out by the YouTube channel People Make Games, in which it talks about how the platform uses the flashiness of making money as a video game developer to attract young users, despite the fact that later they do not usually see any money when making their creations. In this way, Roblox could be using these techniques to generate income and content by exploiting children.