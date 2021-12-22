The Epic Games Store Christmas promotion continues to distribute joys for one more day. As it has been happening for almost a week, you will have 24 hours ahead to free download the new video game that has been enabled today, which is Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.

To get hold of it, you just have to click on the following link, connect with your account and redeem it. At that time it will become yours forever, but we must highlight the fact that you will have time for it. until 5:00 p.m. on December 23.

The title will take us to a post-apocalyptic world in which humanity has been eradicated by climate change and nuclear war. In their place now only mutants remain alive, among them deformed humanoids and anthropomorphic animals that look for any type of resource that allows them to survive.

That is where our group of protagonists comes into play, who will be involved in some turn-based strategy matches inspired by the XCOM saga. Along the way they will go through abandoned cities, destroyed roads and other dynamic environments that we can take advantage of to stay away from enemies.