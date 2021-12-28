Riot Games will have to pay 100 million dollars and be monitored after a lawsuit for gender discrimination

In 2018, Riot Games were charged, through a class action lawsuit by their former employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, of gender discrimination and sexual harassment in their work environment. This arose after a Article written in the Anglo-Saxon medium Kotaku called “Inside the culture of sexism at Riot Games”, where the testimonies of various women who expressed, among other things, discriminatory hiring criteria were collected.

Today, the Californian company has agreed to settle the lawsuit amicably. Riot Games will have to pay 100 million dollars and be monitored after a lawsuit which has been going on for three years now. The monetary part is broken down into 80 million dollars in compensation to the plaintiff and another 20 in the legal expenses of the same. The plaintiffs’ attorney has appreciated the introspection carried out by Riot Games and its steps towards becoming a more inclusive company.

In addition to financial compensation, Riot Games will need to be supervised at the human resources level by a third-party company for three years, which will ensure that there is greater equality and well-being among its employees.

Finally, the company has promised that it will make changes to some of its company policies, among them it will offer greater transparency in the payment of the salaries of its staff, not basing the same or the job positions offered to its employees on their personal history. .