Riot Games Brings League Of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics And Legends Of Runeterra To The Epic Games Store

Earlier today, Riot Games and Epic Games announced that a selection of Riot games will be coming to the Epic Games Store.

To celebrate this collaboration, League of Legends Champion and Arcane star Jinx is also coming to Fortnite!

Starting today, players will be able to access League of Legends PC, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and VALORANT from the Epic Games Store.

Jinx Arcane will make her explosive Fortnite debut with various themed items. Below we list everything that will be available in the Fortnite Item Store today at 6pm Mexico / 9pm Argentina:

Outfit “Jinx Arcane”

Spout “Pum-Pum Sprayer”

Aerosol “Jinxeado”

Retro backpack “Monkey with cymbals”

Room music “Playground”

Loading screens “BOOM!” and “To sow chaos”

