If I asked addicted beauty what it is Killawatt I’m sure all of you would know what I’m talking about. It’s about the ya mythical illuminator which Rihanna launched at the dawn of her Fenty Beauty brand. In fact, it was one of the very first to see the light and now have decided to reformulate.





Well yes, the illuminator with which the one from Barbados changed the rules of the game now arrives in liquid format, in fact it’s called Liquid Killawatt (Much was not complicated, things as they are). It is a smooth and superfine fluid product that leaves a layer of shine and luminosity without effort, being resistant to transfer.





It is formulated with extract of sage sclarea and microfine beads coated for a dewy and luminous effect, being a non-greasy formula that glides on the skin and dries quickly without altering makeup. This available in 5 shades Flattering for all skin tones to shine wherever and whenever.

From what we can guess from the images that have been posted on their social media profiles and others, we are facing an illuminator loaded with bright particles (as the powder version was already) than by applying a small amount in strategic points such as the The upper area of ​​the cheekbones, the arch of the eyebrow, the cupid’s arch or the arch of the nose, we manage to enhance the light of the face.

The truth is that it doesn’t look bad and I have to admit that lately liquid products call me much more attention than powder products since they dry out my skin less, mark less textures and look more natural, so it will make me feel very up to date.

Its price is 26.99 euros and is for sale at Sephora.

Liquid Killawatt Liquid Highlighter FENTY BEAUTY

* Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @fentybeauty