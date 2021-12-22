There are just a few days left until the end of the year, during this season all kinds of awards are held to reward the games that during the year made us spend the best hours with the controller in hand and the screen to the point of overflowing from its four corners.

The developers Despite being difficult times, we continue to deliver great titles and despite multiple difficulties and constant delays in deliveries, fans they always know how to recognize the great effort to fill our hours with quality content.

On this occasion, we talk about what PlayStation, gave his players the opportunity to vote and reward those who considered the best titles, giving them the precious opportunity to say what is the highlight for them.

Several were the categories of this intimate delivery and recognition.

Pleasant was the surprise for many, since during these voting the worthy winners of all available platforms came out of Sony.

This award was carried out through the PlayStation Blog, one of Sony’s official channels to present PlayStation news.

And after the calls for fans to express their opinion, these were made during the last weeks, and that is how the fans showed their results.

They let us see, that for them Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart It was the favorite video game of the fans, as it got 4 awards in different categories (Best Art Direction, Best Use of DualSense, Best Graphic Presentation and Game of the Year for PlayStation 5), apart from that Insomniac Games (developer responsible for this), was named Studio of the Year, just as they already brought the streak, also their next project, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is the most anticipated game of 2022, according to its PlayStation users.

It is not surprising, since a few days ago we were commenting that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, appeared on the list of most finished games in 2021.

Congratulations on Insomniac, which concludes a year full of triumphs, which are the harvest of its quality of delivery.