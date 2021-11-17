Rick and Morty are preparing for their sixth season. But, in the meantime, they released a second part of the short film Samurai and Shogun.

Since hitting the Adult Swim screen, Rick and Morty has become one of the most successful adult animated series in recent years. So much so, that fiction launched several seasons and is currently working on its sixth season, which will arrive sometime in 2022. But in addition to delighting fans with new episodes and installments, the production also worked on different short films. One of them was Samurai and Shogun, which recently released its second part.

In 2020, Rick and Morty released an anime-style short titled Samurai and Shogun. As expected, fans of the animated series for adults were fascinated by this production and that is why, from Adult Swim, they recently decided to launch its second part. This short shows us a samurai Rick who goes to a village populated by his clones, who have captured Morty. This special features several fight scenes and, of course, a lot of gore.

The success of the shorts

The second part of Samurai and Shogun, the Rick and Morty short film, was directed by Kaichi Sato. On the other hand, this story is based on the manga The Lone Wolf and his cub, written by Kazuo Koike and illustrated by Goseki Kojima. As we said before, this is not the first time that the Adult Swim series has released a short and completely surprises its fans, who are eager to see the new episodes of the sixth season.

In addition to Samurai and Shogun, the animated fiction published Rick and Morty vs. Genocider, Rick + Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine, Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil), and The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara. On the other hand, he also surprised his fans with spots starring Christopher Lloyd, in the skin of Ricky, and Jaeden Martell, in the skin of Morty. While awaiting the release of the sixth season, you can enjoy Solar Opposites, a story created by Justin Roiland told and Mike McMahan.