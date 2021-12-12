A young millionaire is going viral on TikTok by putting together explicit videos about his lifestyle and the way he spends his days between luxury and work; However, few have been correct in his identity and relationship with Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Despite the fact that for more than two years the young man has created content on the platform, it is just that the “routine of a millionaire” has put him on the map of some local media and tiktokers, although few were those who related their surname or the locations and characters that appear in their videos.

Is about Memo Salinas, Mexican businessman, traveler, gamer and influencer who also happens to be the nephew of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Grupo Salinas and TV Azteca.

The “routine of a millionaire”

The video in question was dubbed by his followers as “routine of a millionaire”; However, with more than 265 thousand “likes” and 1.6 million followers, it was actually titled by Memo Salinas like “Protein and glutamine haha ​​(with Clarita green juice)”.

In summary, the clip shows what the young man’s daily life is like, between a beautiful mansion, workers who serve him with appreciation, the luxury van that takes him to work, his expensive office with postcard spaces and the delicious food that consume.

However, this video generated more than 2,600 positive commentsAs his followers emphasize his gracious treatment of his staff in the videos, which many have called humble and inspiring, as shown in the reactions:

“Education and respect for their peers is of good-born people, I do not mean money.” “I have the same routine, but an inexpensive version.” “I’m on the right track, I also have my Chocomilk for breakfast.” “I am studying to one day be like him.” “You are an example to follow, I admire you a lot, I hope to achieve my goals and be just like you.”

Whator what is viral on TikTok Memo Salinas, nephew of Ricardo Salinas?

Many tiktokers spun the signals that little by little Memo Salinas was hanging in his videos, until he found one of the many things he is dedicated to, a future project and his family nucleus from a well-known and important cradle in Mexico.

The first clue: the surname and the unique features on his face, as well as the purchasing power that he shows in his videos of the tourist sites he visits, the luxury establishments where he has fun and, above all, the type of valuable content that from time to time instead offers his followers, of a business nature.

The second clue: In some TikTok videos the young man shows interesting locations, but in more than one he is in the facilities of TV Azteca, where the frame makes the emblematic logo and the main buildings of the company stand out.

Likewise, Memo Salinas has, among its many clips, at least two short videos where it appears his grandfather, Hugo Salinas Price, Mexican investor and founder of the Elektra retail chain.

The third clue: In a video, Memo frames your uncle Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who shows him an old book by Luca Pacioli, the father of accounting, which led him to finance an investigation with the National Autonomous University of Mexico; According to the magnate, the article written in Old Latin cost him 2 million dollars.

In the video, the uncle explains to the influencer everything related to the new project and the importance that this acquisition has on a personal and professional level.

Although the videos do not explain for sure what his job or company is, Memo Salinas recently published his own page of eCommerce where it promises “new articles coming soon”; On his website, Ricardo Salinas’ nephew does reveal his identity and even calls his fans to follow him outside of TikTok, since it is also viral via streaming.

“STREAMS talked to you, question / answers! There will be prizes and surprises🤜🎮🤛 Weekends on FB: memosalinas TWITCH tv: memosalinas7 ”.

