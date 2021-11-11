Ricardo Salinas Pliego thanked Elektra for the free publicity today and the result was not what he expected.

This morning, during the morning conference of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Elektra was appointed due to a mistake made by the official Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis, who referred to the Electricity Reform as “Elektra Reform”.

Of course, as expected, the owner of Elektra, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, did not hesitate to take advantage of the fact that, in a space such as AMLO’s morning conference that usually monopolizes all the media, one of the most important retail stores in the country was advertised for free.

True to his style and for which he has been criticized and acclaimed at the same time, Salinas Pliego launched a tweet in which, in addition to thanking the free advertising in the morning, he took the opportunity to promote some of his brands, such as Italika, Totalplay and Hero Motos, in Good End season.

I take advantage of the free commercial to invite you to visit the stores @ElektraMx this #Good end or buy online at https://t.co/27aGurqtjb and take advantage of the offers, in @ItalikaOficial, @totalplaymx, @HeroMotosMx are we also going to pamper them ??.#TheBestEnd is in Elektra. https://t.co/WoqYgi7ooa – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) November 10, 2021

So far, it seemed that the appearance, in this case on Twitter, of Ricardo Salinas would be another of those wise situations in which the businessman, despite the criticism he may receive, benefits.

And it is that, even when it is a controversial character in social networks, some acclaim the way in which the businessman performs on social networks. Only in his Twitter account, which is the one in which he has been most active, has more than 950 thousand followers, who do not miss the opportunity to complain about some of the services of the companies in Salinas Pliego and, on occasions , they receive a response from the tycoon who undoubtedly manages to generate a lot of noise.

However, although it could be classified as a good tweet by Ricardo Salinas, the truth is that several users also “took advantage” of the momentum to complain about Totalplay services and other comments about the Italika motorcycles that you own.

In the end, within the multiple uses that social networks can have, one of the most recurrent is to launch all kinds of complaints in order for them to go viral and reach the competent authorities.

Many times, complaints by social networks are more effective and have that great power that represents the millions of users connected at the same time.

In this way, some Internet users complained about the Totalplay help service that, if we take into account what has been written in said social network, it has not repaired some of its failures.

He already said, even though I have a doubt about my good RSP, the total play shop is also his property, since they took away my credit without notice or anything and I have no delay, in fact I am paying for a product and I practically finished it, now I commented it with @TotalplayHelp but nothing…????? – ??????? Ivan?? ?? ? (@ivanluzluz) November 10, 2021

It is useless for me to “like” it without giving a solution since neither Totalplay nor Totalplay Shop give a solution why, according to neither of them, they know why they removed it and without prior notice

I share the email you give from “contact tienda@totalplay.com.mx unconvincing pic.twitter.com/U5ZyxFLSQH -? N @ L @? (@nala_rendon) November 10, 2021

Totalplay the new telmex in complaints and bad service – ?? The Intruder 😉 ?? (@ TheIntruder_007) November 10, 2021

I cannot buy because they took my credit from Totalplay shop and I keep my account current without prior notice -? N @ L @? (@nala_rendon) November 10, 2021

What happened today in the morning?

A mistake made by the official Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis, during the section of fake news, became a success for Elektra in the context of Good End 2021.

As we mentioned, García Vilchis, referred to the Electrical Reform as “Elektra Reform”, a fact that provoked all kinds of comments and ridicule on social networks, but it was also a promotional space for the brand.

In times of a great social media boom, these types of situations happen often. Many times, a simple mistake can be a great free promotion for a company or brand, because, by going viral and being in the main conversations, they can take advantage of the momentum to publicize some of its products and / or services, as happened in the case of Salinas Pliego,

Now read: