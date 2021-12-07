The companies tabulator becomes highly valuable information to understand the value given to talent within companies, so knowing the highest salary in Salinas Group own voice Ricardo Salinas it is a relevant fact.

It is all due to the fact that Ricardo Salinas has made known in networks, how much is the highest salary that is paid in Grupo Salinas, one of the most important companies in the Mexican market and therefore, one of the largest employers in the country.

Beyond the brief confession, which fails to be precise or provide greater detail, it gives us an idea of ​​the challenge in managing talent today.

The highest salary Salinas pays

Ricardo Salinas is the owner of Grupo Salinas, one of the most influential companies in Mexico and one of the largest employers in the country, so knowing which is one of the highest payrolls that pays gives us an idea of ​​the challenge of operating companies of that level.

The information revealed by the employer warns that of the highest salaries that are given in the company, there are personnel who take 3 million (pesos) per month.

The confession was made after the criticism that was made of a post published by him on Twitter, where he warns that instead of distributing wealth, it should provide opportunities to generate it.

Well, there are those who earn 3 million a month, I think that the average is not really bad at all, but in the end it is my money and my company, if you do not like your salary, go elsewhere. – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 5, 2021

The content that Salinas promotes in networks, generally commits to entrepreneurship and in this specific case it becomes a story of the various that the businessman is used to starring in, especially when it comes to involving his companies in the social conversation , in facts that never disappoint in the promotion that is achieved by the various entities that it leads, especially when it comes to innovating in the communication strategy carried out as a company.

Now read: