The manga of Chainsaw man It is one of the most popular in recent years and Nora fawn is a big fan, because the beautiful cosplayer has made several tributes to the work of Tatsuki fujimoto. Although on other occasions Nora Fawn has become the protagonists of Chainsaw Man, she has also cosplays of the villains, such as Reze, the Demon Bomb.

Initially we meet Pray as a kind and cute girl who has falls in love with Denji, very prone to blushing. However, we later find out that Reze is not actually what he appears to be, as the pomegranate pin on his neck is not a simple ornament. One of the nora fawn cosplays as Reze is in the pose where you pull this pin, as we see below.

Related: Chainsaw Man: The beautiful Nora Fawn cosplay Kobeni.

As is customary, Nora fawn She also usually performs cosplays with creative freedoms, either in variants that she imagines herself or inspired by fanarts made by the community of followers. On another occasion we saw that Nora Fawn did a reze cosplay, but instead of taking a panel from Chainsaw Man he was inspired by an illustration.

Although that illustration only changes Reze’s face and expression, on another occasion Nora fawn He presented us with a cosplay of this character in an alternative version, also inspired by a fanart. In this fanart we see Reze from Chainsaw Man wearing a black dress, very similar to the one Nora Fawn uses in her photograph.

Read more: Chainsaw Man: The beautiful Nora Fawn cosplaying Makima, part 1.

The beauty Nora fawn He also tends to share very daring cosplays and Reze is no exception. Once again following a fanart, Nora Fawn showed us a reze cosplay taking off his pants, inspired by the artist’s art Shexyo.

This is not the only time Nora fawn She has become a character from Chainsaw Man, so it is clear that she is a fan of the Tatsuki Fujimoto manga. There is no release date yet for the anime of Chainsaw man, so in the meantime I invite you to see the Power cosplay made by Nora Fawn.