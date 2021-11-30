Currently, if we do not have a router that takes advantage of the power of our internet it could give us a bad connection, but without a doubt, with the AX1500, we enjoy something different.

TP Link is a company focused on designing devices to improve the connection in our home or office, and now with its AX1500, we can enjoy the benefits of Wi-Fi 6; which gives more speed and stability.

Without PS or Xbox: Console shortage will last until 2023, according to AMD

Here are the general characteristics of AX1500 from TP Link:

Wi-Fi 6 with a speed of up to 1.5Gbps 1.5GHz triple core CPU Four “beam” shaped antennas for wider coverage Allows a greater number of simultaneous connections Four gigabit ports of 1Gbps bandwidth

Better speed and performance?

Having a router can make your life easier, since it is an additive that will improve your experience and control of it, in addition to also having an optimization in connection speed.

The AX1500, can give up to 1201 Mbps, which, thanks to its optimization, can increase the speeds of the devices in any connection, wired or wireless.

In this sense, when connecting via wireless, you will have a speed of 1Gbps, but if you do it via ethernet, you will have 1201 Mbps, a minimal difference, but which is vital for many users.

Photo: Jesús Pallares

Multiple connectivity, no problem

If you are one of the people who has many devices, such as your cell phone, laptop, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, tablet, among other things connected, with the AX1500, you will not worry in that sense.

Several devices will be able to use the broadband at the same time, in addition to also having an app that will allow you to give priority to those you decide.

Less delay, more content

One of the advantages of the AX1500, is to have Wi-Fi 6, which allows to have a higher speed in upload and download even with several devices connected simultaneously, and greater stability in different scenarios; from a stream, no-load videos, even in game.

We mainly tested it on Xbox with Fornite and COD: Vanguard, where we had suffered from some lags that define losing or winning a game, but with the router it was not like that.

Photo: Jesús Pallares

Lag and lost packets were limited, with an almost undetectable pin, as well as much better stability, so you can play smoothly and enjoy even more everything the AX1500 has to offer.

Processing that monitors everything

In order to have a correct handling of all received and sent data, the AX1500 adds a 1.5 GHz triple-core CPU, to support the brutal amount of data.

This minimizes latency within your network to get almost instant responses, as well as an online play button to have the best quality video chat.

This is how its same CPU (and in combination with its antennas), allows you to reach more places in your house, to have a decent stability, regardless of whether you are in the bathroom or outside, you will have the best coverage.

Photo: Jesús Pallares

Conclusions

The AX1500 router is a great addition for people looking to have something beyond a simple modem, in addition to Wi-Fi 6, it really changes people’s lives, especially in gaming.

It is an inexpensive device that you can get for about $ 1,200 pesos, but it will be worth it if you want to have a better range and stability in everything you do.

Although it should be noted that, if your internet is bad, you will have a maximum connection allowed by your own service, so it is advisable to have fiber optics, to make the most of it.