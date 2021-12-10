The fusion of soccer with cars landed on Android thanks to Rocket League Sideswipe, a pocket version of the well-known video game. We tested it on the Moto G100 and we tell you what it feels like to do stunts and goals in this review!





Rocket League Sideswipe is now available for free download at Android. This is the version mobile from Rocket league, with some modifications in its system to be able to adapt it to smartphones. With dynamic games that include between one and two players per team, season pass, cosmetics as rewards, ranked and many stunts, this title seeks to reach a new audience. Therefore, we test it in the Moto G100 and we tell you how is the experience of being a scorer in this review!

Another course, similar destinations

The system for this version is simple. You can opt for online games (with friends or not) 1v1 or 2v2 of a maximum duration of two minutes, in which the players will try to score goals on the opponent’s fence, with tools such as jumps, propulsion and pirouettes to specify the annotations or defend your goal as possible. Unlike his older brother, Rocket League Sideswipe It presents a stage screen that is traversed in a two-dimensional way, from left to right and vice versa, without collisions between cars in between. In addition, the arches are positioned high relative to ground level and in a vertical orientation, so that it is not so difficult to win.

The controls are as simple as a joystick-like touch button to move, another to jump, and one more to accelerate or propel yourself. Each game will grant us experience to raise the level of the current season pass, which will increase as we achieve assists, goals, saves or shots at goal.

Trophies for all tastes

In addition to the duels, which include a basketball style modality, there are several additional attractions to increase the challenge. For example, there are rotating or themed season passes with various rewards ranging from cars to cosmetics. Likewise, you can find a section of daily, weekly or seasonal challenges that will award a special currency to be used in the store or with more experience for the pass.

Victory assured

This product free to play from Psyonix Studios offers an interesting proposal, because it simplifies the experience much more in relation to Rocket league. The games are dynamic due to their short duration and because they do not have collisions between the vehicles. As far as qualifiers are concerned, it can be accessed directly by playing normal games (as an alternative to avoid taking risks, there is a training mode) in any of the three available formats (1v1, 2v2 and 2v2 Hoop). The controls only involve three buttons to use, so it adds to the aforementioned simplicity.

As for the visual, the game complies, especially when the cars are displayed in the store or in the garage. Music is a positive element that is carried over from his older brother, albeit with new songs. The possibility of obtaining cosmetics almost for free is another beneficial aspect for this mix of soccer and races.

How does it feel on the Moto G100?

The 6.7-inch screen of the Moto G100 allows you to see the entire field of play, while clearly reflecting the commands for us to do as many pirouettes and goals as we want. Processor Snapdragon 870 It runs without problems a title that requires a medium or high range, ideal to avoid lag peaks or other inconveniences at unexpected times. And the 5000 mAh battery provides assurance that for a long time we will not have to worry about seeing the power indicator in red.

This video game weighs 871 MB and can be downloaded for free at Playstore, App Store, Epic Games App Y Galaxy Store.

Conclusions.

Rocket League Sideswipe comes to smartphones with a renewed and simplified proposal regarding Rocket league. The dynamism of the games makes it addictive, especially with the challenges and passes of current seasons that will award tons of cosmetics to customize our cars at ease. A simple system and controls make it an objective for both young and old, even to play as a team or invite other friends. Get a boost and go to victory!

RELEASE DATE November 29, 2021 SPECTRUM High average DISTRIBUTOR Psyonix Studios WEIGHT 871 MB

Share it with whoever you want