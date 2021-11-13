Review Corsair K65 RGB Mini: a mechanical keyboard designed for competitive gaming and saving space on your desk

The new Corsair K65 RGB MINI 60% mechanical gaming keyboard combines a compact and lightweight design, along with high performance with AXON hyper-processing technology, mechanical key switches and much more. Get to know him in this note!

Corsair adds a new keyboard to its family of accessories for PC enthusiasts or professional gamers, the Corsair K65 RGB Mini with a 60 percent form factor that offers the best features in a compressed format. On the other hand, this input device combines performance with portability and includes AXON hyper-processing technology and Cherry MX Red mechanical key switches. We tested the black version and tell you everything, in this note.

DESIGN

The Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% has a design that stands out on any desktop. Its lighting system with that space bar with illuminated triangle design makes the difference in sight.

The finish is supremely stylish despite ditching the anodized aluminum frame like its bigger siblings to replace it with a two-piece plastic frame. With a weight of 0.58kg and dimensions of 294 x 105 x 44mm, this device is easy to transport and adapts to any type of space on our desk, it is extremely comfortable and light. Of course, it will be necessary to have a good space to support the wrists under the keys, otherwise its small size can be difficult to get used to.

To maintain the best user experience, Corsair did not choose to reduce the size of the keys as other brands tend to do, but simply keep the entire fabric on the switches but it is as if a 40% keyboard had been cut off. standard size.

This also results in a lack of functions, such as the numeric keypad, or, for those who are not used to starting to use the function keys. In this way at first glance we will only see a QWERTY keyboard but with small tricks saved.

If we tilt the keyboard a little, we can see that all the missing keys, such as arrows, numeric keypad, functions, and others, we will have them on the front of the switches and we can use them when combined with the FN keys. Of course we can also control the different presets including 30 RGB lighting controls and multimedia commands, profiles, macros, media, volume, and mouse cursor.

Where Corsair spared no expense in the inclusion of high-end mechanical switches. The Corsair K65 Mini RGB 60% gives us two options to choose between two mechanical key switches: CherryMX Red (which we tested) or the Speed ​​variant. The latter offers the same type of experience as the Reds but with a shorter path, thus providing a greater response speed when pressing the key, although at that level of precision it is a matter of taste and customs.

The keyboard switches that we analyzed are the CherryMX Red, these switches have a linear travel, combined with a minimal spring force, which translates into a pulsation, perfect for high performance players. If we delve a little further into the technical, these have an actuation force of 45g, a pulsation distance of 2.00mm and a total travel of 4.00mm. Actually typing with this keyboard is very comfortable, so yes, it will cost us perhaps to adapt to this some days, especially if we are not used to using this type of switch or size. However, when this process ends, writing or playing will be a marvel. On the other hand, Corsair guarantees more than 100 million keystrokes, which we could not reach even 10 hands in this review 🤣🤣. If we get technical, the Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% also offers up to four times faster inputs with advanced native 8,000 Hz polling rate polling using proprietary technology. Axon, and the possibility of being used both on PC and MAC as well as on Xbox. On the other hand, the key scan is 4,000 Hz, at the same time that they execute 20-layer lighting effects that can be controlled by software, which we explain below. ICUE SOFTWARE

Like almost all Corsair RGB products, this K65 RGB Mini keyboard is compatible with iCUE Software which allows not only to customize the RGB lighting or integrate our entire Corsair RGB ecosystem, but also expands the experience by being able to configure our devices at ease. Through this program we can change the assignment of keys, create new profiles both for software and to store in the hardware. Thanks to the iCUE Software, we can customize the RGB lighting of our Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60%, creating different profiles. However, we can also adjust the scan of the keys and much more. The con with all these systems is that you have to have them installed and running on the PC, which if you have products from other brands with similar software, they will accumulate in the startup. Now, if you have multiple Corsair products, syncing is a really cool thing to see if you’re a fan of RGB. CONCLUSION The Corsair K65 RGB Mini is the compact and portable version of the keyboards in this series, and despite its reduction in size it still offers the same experience and better technology without affecting the size of the keys. This device offers comfort and the possibility of adapting it to our needs through the iCUE Software, and of course taking it anywhere. This device can be purchased in Argentina and can be found at an initial value of 18 thousand pesos. On the other hand, in addition to the possibility of choosing between the Cherry Mx Red Cherry and Speed ​​switches, we can also choose black and white colors.

