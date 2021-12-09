Review Big Brain Academy. The little game of puzzles and minigames launched with an interesting multiplayer mode, we will tell you all about the game!

Big Brain Academy launched this December and invites us to gather our family and friends for a good time of laughter and mental challenges. We tell you what we thought, in this review.

Minigames that put our minds to the test

Big Brain Academy is a minigame title to enjoy alone or in company (offline and on-line). It presents about 20 activities divided into five categories that test our minds with challenges of mental acuity, analysis, memory, calculation and perception, many of them based on logic and with small traps that we will have to avoid paying close attention.

Once we started the minigames, Big Brain Academy it advances without stopping and our “brain” increases in size as we complete the challenges. The main idea of ​​the game is that we solve all the puzzles In the shortest time and as quickly as possible to obtain a score that will serve as a basis for entering the funnest part: multiplayer, both offline with friends and family, and online against the community of players.

Multiplayer: fun with friends, family and strangers

Multiplayer is where the most interesting facet of the game arises. If we invite friends and family to join the mini-game party, we will have complete challenges on the same screen that will provide interesting moments of competition and cooperation with logic, memory, perception and calculation puzzles, among others, but without going to the extreme in which participants spend minutes without knowing how to move forward: remember that the grace of Big Brain Academy It is about solving everything in record time and great speed, so the laughs do not take too long to appear.

For its part, the online multiplayer mode confronts us with the community of players, but in the form of “ghosts”. Basically we compete with other people’s scores and we aim to beat them anyway.

conclusion

Big Brain Academy It is an interesting surprise to enjoy this Christmas with friends and family: challenging minigames of memory, calculations, logic and perception, that put our brain to the test, but without burning our heads with puzzles cumbersome.

RELEASE DATE December 3, 2021 DEVELOPER Nintendo DISTRIBUTOR Nintendo PLATAFORMS Nintendo switch

