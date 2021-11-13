Genius artist Alex Ross returns after his legendary Kingdom come Delve into the DC universe with a new edition of Justice

One of the best known illustrators of the ninth art, Alex Ross, has participated in the stories of some of the most interesting iterations of the Marvel and DC worlds. Justice It does not take place in an alternate world, and focuses on an adventure that is not what it seems, because it seems that supervillains are the only hope on Earth.

The end of the world, the apocalypse that leads to the extermination of life on Earth, the nightmare of all the inhabitants of the planet, human or not. The vision of destruction floods the dreams of the chosen ones. The Justice League and its allies, the defenders of Earth, will fall, they will not achieve the ultimate goal of their existence. But they are not the ones who have been alerted, they are their enemies. Dreams have produced fear, fear plans, and plans need sacrifices. Villains band together to avoid the end, and they are more dangerous than ever.

Alex Ross with screenwriter Jim Krueger and cartoonist Doug Brathwaite compose a League story of colossal proportions. All the enemies of heroes united to warp the fate of the world, proving that together they can overcome the few defenders of good that are on Earth. The intention, huge, a capital story, with a huge art, the result is somewhat irregular. Very good in the graphics, and worse in the writing.

Krueger is a writer who knows how to fulfill himself as an architect of ideas for others, and individually he is capable of developing specific stories, with charm depending on the main character, but he has never left his mark on any title. The union with Alex Ross, with ideas that tend to have titanic developments for concrete conclusions and very specific messages, gives a text that needs too many explanations, and with little development of most of the characters, not only the secondary ones (having so many, it is normal that many are only extras), but the main ones are also poorly developed, they only follow their classic guidelines and stereotypes, almost without folds. The whole story leads to an ending that is supposed to be surprising because of the twist, but which is once again a reiteration of Alex Ross’s ideas already raised in Kingdom come and Project Superpowers, which does not make it boring, but it does subtract some strength from the whole set.

The most commendable point of the work is the art. With Alex Ross at the helm there was no doubt that we are going to enjoy a parade of powerful, iconic and wonderful images, of great scenes of mythological battles between gods. And he does all of this, but he has Braithwaite with him, and that adds very important details that Ross leaves out too many times to pursue drawing excellence, the narrative is better than in Ross’s previous works. Kingdom Come is beautiful, but it doesn’t get rid of many moments of stasis or short ellipsis that break the beat. The Briton has endowed the work with these small details, making it a better comic and a lesser work of pictorial art.

Justice by Alex Ross is a wonderful work of image, but with a story that seems monumental, but ends in something seen repeatedly. It is not the best of the authors, but it stands out because the union of all has left a beautiful comic, an adventure of the greats of the Justice League.