After the more than brilliant success of Dying Light, it was very strange that there was no second part. As you all know, the sequel to the upcoming Dying Light It was presented in the past E3 2019, with a launch window scheduled for spring 2020, but after being delayed indefinitely, it was left off the map.

Although, a few months ago we finally learned that Dying Light 2 will go on sale on February 4, 2022. After this great news, Techland has been sharing details continuously and we have even learned that this sequel is already GOLD. Now, with its upcoming release, a Spectacular new Dying Light 2 gameplay via Youtube, showing us a mission from a specific part of the game, called ‘A Place To Call Home’.

This is the Collector’s Edition of Dying Light 2

We fought the virus in Harran 20 years ago. We lost the battle. And we are close to losing again. The City, one of the last great settlements of humanity, collapses due to internal conflicts. Civilization returned to the Dark Ages. But we still have hope.

You are a wanderer whose power will allow you to decide the fate of the City. But such exceptional skills are never free. Memories haunt you that you can’t understand. You decide to go out in search of the truth … and you end up in the middle of a war. You will have to learn fast, because you will need strength and intelligence both to defeat your enemies and to get allies. Uncover the dark secrets that the powerful hide. Pick a side. Decide your destiny. And, whatever happens, don’t lose your humanity. We remind you that Dying Light 2 will get a free next-gen update.