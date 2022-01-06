Kimetsu no Yaiba: Reveal Tanjiro Kamado’s great weakness

Frommon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed what Tanjiro Kamado’s main problem was with his breathing style in the most recent episode of the series. After a couple of years of waiting, Demon Slayer continues with new material for the anime, after the Mugen Train movie and the countdown of the Entertainment District arc, in the first seven weeks of the second season. And with the advances, it means that we can see what happened after Tanjiro received some clues about the Hinokami Kagura from Kyojuro Rengoku; But in this regard, he ended up receiving the greatest revelation: a new style of breathing that we had not yet known about until now.

As many Mugen Train events were going on, Tanjiro learned from Kyojuro Rengoku that, although he had no idea what the Hinokami Kagura (Not even as Hashira of the Flame) was, there might be some clue to the ancient Hashira’s records. In fact, the first episode of the Entertainment District arc confirms that this goes out there, as Kyojuro’s father, Shinjuro Rengoku, revealed that there is another secret breathing style that has supposedly been lost in time, the Breath of the Sun, and is presumed to be the most powerful of all that ever..

On the other hand, in the first episode of the Entertainment District arc, Tanjiro goes to the Rengoku house to transmit his last messages dedicated to his family. But it is at that moment that Shinjuro immediately approaches him, and points out that he knows about Tanjiro’s earrings from Flame Hashira’s book of records. In this case, Tanjiro is a bearer of the Breath of the Sun technique, and reveals that this technique was not only the first style created (from which all other breathing styles are deployed), but that it is also the most powerful of all. they.

Even, Shinjuro even hints that all other styles are basic imitations of the Breath of the Sun, but Tanjiro still cannot understand this expression.. From what is known about it (and some family records to prove it), Tanjiro descends from a long line of humble coal workers and this has not stopped him from discovering his own abilities. In such a way that, leaving aside his life story, He is still very curious about the Hinokami Kagura and for this reason this new style of Breath of the Sun is his greatest clue to discover not only how to further develop this technique, but how to make it evolve in a totally new way that will break with all schemes.

What do you think of this new technique that Tanjiro can master?

We were very surprised by the revelation of this style of breathing that came after the film Mugen Train, but we will have to wait to see how Tanjiro develops it and what that discovery will turn him into.

Related topics: Attack the titans

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe