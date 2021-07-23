Respawn Entertainment has become on its own merits one of the best developer studios in recent years, thanks to works such as Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, or the recent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which have made many users realize of the absolute quality that the studio’s works give off. Thanks to its successes, the studio has many more opportunities to continue creating titles, and it seems that Respawn Entertainment is working on a new unannounced single player game.

We have learned this news thanks to a tweet from Respawn’s creative director, Mohammad Alavi, who in his personal account of Twitter published that the studio was looking for several workers for the development of this new single player game. Although the job offers do not show us much information, we can intuit that development is still in very early stages, something totally normal.

We still have a long, long time to know the first details of this new title that Respawn Entertainment is creating, but we all have faith that it will have the DNA of the study.