The conditions that we have experienced highlight the importance of education through simulation in the undergraduate and graduate studies of high specialty, where it is recommended that residents, according to their hierarchy and specialty, have the obligation to successfully carry out, procedures in simulators before doing it with the patients, said the director of the UNAM School of Medicine, Germán Fajardo Dolci.

During the inauguration of the “Fifth International Meeting of Clinical Simulation SIMex 2021”, which has been carried out for five years and this time remotely, for the second consecutive year, indicated that it has the objective of reflecting, learning and sharing what is related to this topic in the clinical, managerial, healthcare, management and communication areas with patients and relatives.

Options residents have to avoid practicing with patients

It should be noted that this technology is becoming increasingly important in teaching and medical practice. It consists of various resources such as human-like dolls with which it is practiced from the care of a heart attack to a birth; screens to view the interior of certain organs with precision and close-up; interactive whiteboards to exchange knowledge with an expert; computer and robotic telemedicine equipment for remote operations, among others.

In the keynote address “Challenges of Health Education”, the head of the Coordination of Open University, Educational Innovation and Distance Education (CUAIEED), Melchor Sánchez Mendiola, stated: 80 percent of medical education focuses on the biological , while 60 percent of premature deaths are due to “non-biological” behavioral factors.

Meanwhile, the doubling time of medical knowledge in 1950 was 50 years; in 1980 of seven; in 2010 it will be 3.5 and in 2020 it is estimated to be two (73 days).

Among the challenges that medical educators seek to solve, Sánchez Mendiola highlighted the new forms centered on the patient; how to exclude redundant information from the curriculum; create medical schools; adapt free online courses (MOOCs) to these schools; and shorten the training time of students.

Moments earlier, the vice president of the European Simulation Society, Esther León Castelao, affirmed that simulation is a consolidated body of knowledge, increasingly known and used in the teaching of medical practice.

Although it serves as a teaching methodology and evaluation tool, it is still necessary to assess their research competencies, through in vitro models and that teachers have a solid training where the evidence is known.

For the vice president of the Latin American Federation for Clinical Simulation and Patient Safety, Diego Andrés Díaz-Guío, it is an educational mediation between the classroom and clinical practice areas. “It is an activity that allows the construction of learning in a collaborative, social way, with a safe environment for those who learn, those who teach and for patients.”