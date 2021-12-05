This year the popularity of resident Evil It has been on the rise, as in the first half of 2021 we saw the launch of Resident Evil: Village and recently Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City was released in theaters. It seems that Capcom plan big things for next year, well Netflix just revealed that they are working on a new Resident Evil series.

At the moment the only thing that is known about the Resident Evil Live-Action series produced by Netflix is that it will have a new logo, which we could see at the end of the teaser. This small teaser shows us a dog walking towards the camera before turning his face and showing that it is a Cerberus Zombie, with a disfigured half face. Check out the official teaser below!

Related: Wesker’s voice actor shares concept art for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

At the moment no details of the history of this new production are known, but since we have a totally new logo we could assume that it is not connected to any previous adaptation. This new Netflix series would hit its streaming service at some point, following the animated adaptations of Resident Evil that the company has produced.

Capcom has big plans for resident Evil, a franchise that is at the highest point of its popularity since its inception. Resident Evil: Village has already sold more than 5 million units and its multiplayer mode is expected, Re-Verse, arrive in 2022.

Read more: Resident Evil: Village nominated for best game of the year at The Game Awards 2021.

Some rumors point to the launch of a new Resident Evil game in 2022, which could be the rumored Outbreak or a spin off like Revelations 3. Although the teaser does not give any indication of the date, we could assume that the live-action series of Resident Evil is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022.