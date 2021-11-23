A new Nvidia leak would have given a release date to Resident Evil 4 Remake and more Capcom titles. As leaked a few hours ago and has been commenting on social networks, Capcom would not wait for 2023 to launch Resident Evil 4 Remake, but would arrive next year. A year that would aim to be quite loaded from the Japanese company, because we would also have a new installment of Resident Evil Outbreak. For those of you who do not know this game, Resident Evil Outbreak It was released in 2004 and took us back to Raccoon City, albeit this time to save a group of anonymous survivors trapped in the city. In addition, Oubreak was the first title in the franchise to offer online mode, but at the moment it is unknown if it will be a reboot or a new installment of the saga.

Resident Evil 4 Remake for 2022, according to an Nvidia leak. All Capcom Leaked Titles:

Resident Evil Outbreak (2022)

Resident Evil 4 Remake (2022)

Mega Man Match (2022)

Pragmata (2023)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (2023)

Street Fighter 6 (2023)

Monster Hunter 6 (2023)

But Resident Evil 4 Remake would not be the only great wish on the list, because we can also see the return of Dragon’s Dogma and the long-awaited Street Fighter 6. The return of Dragon’s Dogma was something that many fans had been speculating for a long time, especially after backward compatibility. of the game with Xbox Series X | S and the release of the anime on Netflix. On the other hand, Street Fighter has also seen interesting moves lately, including the arrival of Ryu, Chun-Li and Akuma to Brawlhalla, so the confirmation of the game was to be expected.

However, the leak does not give details of Resident Evil Revelations 3, so we will have to wait to see if the project finally sees the light. Would you like Resident Evil 4 Remake to arrive in 2022?