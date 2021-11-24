A team of researchers at the University of Arizona have developed an ultra-thin wireless device that grows to the surface of bone and could one day help doctors monitor bone health and healing over long periods of time.

Wireless bone devices could one day be used

The devices, called bone surface electronics, are described in a paper published Thursday in Nature Communications.

“As a surgeon, what I am most excited about is using electronically collected measurements of the bone surface to one day provide my patients with individualized orthopedic care. With the goal of accelerating rehabilitation and maximizing function after traumatic injuries, ”said study co-lead author Dr. David Margolis.

Fragility fractures associated with conditions like osteoporosis account for more days in the hospital than heart attacks, breast cancer, or prostate cancer. Although they have not yet been tested or approved for use in humans, wireless bone devices could one day be used not only to monitor health, but to improve it, said study co-lead author Philipp Gutruf, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, and Craig. M. Berge Faculty Fellow at the Faculty of Engineering.

“Being able to monitor the health of the musculoskeletal system is very important,” said Gutruf, who is also a member of the university’s BIO5 Institute. “With this interface, you basically have a computer on the bone. This technological platform allows us to create research tools for scientists to discover how the musculoskeletal system works and use the information collected to benefit recovery and therapy. “

The structure of the device in the bone is as thick as a sheet of paper

Because the muscles are so close to the bones and they move so frequently. It’s important that the device is thin enough to avoid irritating surrounding tissue or sloughing off, Gutruf explained.

“The device’s thin structure, about as thick as a sheet of paper, means it can conform to the curvature of the bone, forming a tight interface,” said Alex Burton, a biomedical engineering doctoral student and co-first author of the study. “They don’t need a battery either. This is possible using a method of power transmission and communication called Near Field Communication, or NFC, which is also used in smartphones for contactless payments. “

Ceramic adhesive grows to bone

The outer layers of bone are shed and renewed just like the outer layers of the skin. So if a traditional adhesive were used to bond something to the bone, it would fall off after a few months. To address this challenge, study co-author and BIO5 Institute member John Szivek, professor of orthopedic surgery and biomedical engineering, developed an adhesive containing calcium particles with an atomic structure similar to bone cells, which is used to ensure the electronics from the bone surface to the bone.

“Basically, the bone thinks the device is part of it and grows up to the sensor itself,” Gutruf said. “This allows it to form a permanent bond with the bone and take measurements over long periods of time.”

This could be particularly helpful in patients with conditions such as osteoporosis.

For example, a doctor could attach the device to a broken or fractured bone to monitor the healing process. This could be particularly helpful in patients with conditions such as osteoporosis, as they frequently suffer from refractures. Knowing how fast and how well the bone is healing could also inform clinical treatment decisions, such as when to remove temporary hardware such as plates, rods, or screws.

Some patients are prescribed medications designed to speed bone healing or improve bone density, but these prescriptions can have side effects. Close monitoring of the bones would allow doctors to make more informed decisions about drug dosage levels.

