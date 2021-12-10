2022 will be full of great games and one of the highest is A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the magnificent work by Asobo Studio that will once again star Amicia and her little brother Hugo, although it seems that we will only assume the role of the first.

At least that is what we have been able to appreciate in the new trailer in the form of gameplay published by Focus Home Interactive and shown at The Game Awards 2021. Thus, we have seen that this sequel will bet more on action than on puzzles and stealth, although these aspects will continue to be present.

What is clear is that Amicia will not be fooling around in this new adventure and will fight tooth and nail, in addition to the weapons that he may find along the way, against the Inquisition. However, you will also have to deal with the infernal hordes of rats that will do their thing again.

A Plague Tale: Requiem promises to offer us the most impressive and exciting moments and that will be when it arrives sometime next year on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch in the cloud and PC.