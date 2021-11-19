More and more people are waiting for the Black Friday 2021 like May water (or November, in this case), to take advantage of the discounts that firms launch at this time to renovate your home, or to anticipate Christmas gifts.

And there are also more and more firms that are ahead of Black Friday, and launch their offers days before this commercial celebration of American origin. This is the case of La Redoute, which has launched interesting offers on the occasion of Black Friday in fashion, and also in decoration. Today we are going to focus on 50% discounts on La Redoute bedding, ideal for renovating the bedroom with style, and at the best price.

Duvet covers at 50% discount





The Kalyan Best Quality cotton percale duvet cover has a beautiful Persian-inspired flower print, with a certain vintage flair. Before it cost 47.99 euros , and now, after the 50% discount, it costs 24.10 euros.





If you are one of those who think that a blank duvet cover is a basic that you should always have in your closet, here you have one. Before it cost 39.99 euros , and now you have it from 19.84 euros.





This duvet cover has a graphic print in dense colors. Before it cost 29.99 euros , and now it is available from 14.91 euros.





For fans of botanical prints, this white and green duvet cover is perfect for adding a touch of bucolic freshness to your bedroom. Before it cost 29.99 euros , and now you have it from 15.07 euros.





The next discounted proposition is this colorful and contemporary duvet cover with a Scandinavian-inspired geometric print. Before it cost 29.99 euros , and now it costs 14.92 euros.





If you like bedrooms with powerful colors, this duvet cover will suit you like a glove. In addition, it has been manufactured with cotton percale from organic farming. Before it cost 32.99 euros, and now it costs 16.49 euros.





This duvet cover is the sea of ​​romantic thanks to its beautiful floral print. Before it cost 29.99 euros , and now you have it available from 14.92 euros.





This duvet cover is cheerful and full of color, and also offers us a reversible proposal with two lines of varied and matching motifs. Price: it used to cost 27.99 euros , and now you can buy it from 13.91 euros.





To end this selection of 50% duvet covers from La Redoute, we do it with this model that features a floral print and is contoured with a contrasting tone trim. Before it cost 37.99 euros , and now it costs 18.91 euros.

More information | La Redoute

In Decoesfera | Get ahead of Black Friday and renovate your home with the best offers Leroy Merlin