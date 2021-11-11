If before the commercial campaigns were marked by Christmas, Kings, Sales, or days like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, or Father’s Day, now the year is marked by new festivities commercials that have already been installed among us, such as Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, or Singles Day.

One of them, the Singles DayIt is a commercial date that comes to us from China, and that is beginning to make its way in Spain. In fact, El Corte Inglés has launched a campaign to celebrate this day with discounts that last four days. And today, we bring you a selection of ideal kitchenware on offer to renovate the kitchen that we have found in the main chain of department stores within the promotion of Single Day.

Kitchenware with discounts





This frying pan from the Essential collection by Bra has a timeless design that combines culinary tradition with the most advanced technology. It is made of high quality and thick forged aluminum, with a depth of 4.5 mm allowing to obtain a high distribution of heat. Its latest generation PFOA-free Profile coating is the most scratch-resistant, apart from providing great non-stickiness and allowing cooking without oil, saving energy, water and detergents given the ease of cleaning. It has a 50% discount. Before it cost 35.95 euros , and now you have it from 17.97 euros.





To prepare stews, soups and sauces, here is one saucepan made of 18/10 stainless steel highly hygienic and heat resistant, with a 5 mm triple diffuser bottom that ensures efficient distribution. In addition, its handles are made of steel with a bright polished finish, and it includes a tempered glass lid with a steel knob and a thermo-resistant and anti-impact ring to ensure optimum resistance to heat. It also adapts to any type of kitchen. Before it cost 59.95 euros , and after the 50% discount, it now costs 29.97 euros.





The Bra Essential pressure cooker saves up to 70% time and energy compared to a traditional cooking pot. It is made of 18/10 stainless steel, highly resistant to wear, with a triple diffuser base that achieves a homogeneous distribution of heat, being suitable for all types of cookers, including induction. And it has 3 pressure safety systems. Price: before 109.95 euros Now, after the 50% discount, it costs 54.97 euros.

Discounted pressure cooker





This Bra grill pan It has been made of high quality and thick forged aluminum, with a depth of 4.5 mm allowing a high heat distribution to be obtained. Its latest generation PFOA-free Profile coating is the most scratch resistant, apart from providing great non-stickiness and allowing cooking without oil, it saves energy, water and detergents given the ease of cleaning. It is suitable for all types of kitchens. It has a 50% discount, it used to cost 55.95 euros , and now it costs 27.97 euros.





This saucepan is 16 cm in diameter, a glossy finish and a very ergonomic handle for comfortable grip. It is perfect for heating or cooking food, stewing, and making sauces, and it is suitable for all types of cookers: gas, glass-ceramic, electric and induction. It has a 50% discount, it used to cost 31.95 euros , and now it costs 15.97 euros.





To end this selection, here is a 20 cm diameter pot It has a glossy finish and highly ergonomic stainless steel handles to hold it comfortably. It has a triple 5 mm diffuser bottom, which ensures efficient heat distribution. It is suitable for all types of kitchens, and has a 50% discount. Before it cost 57.95 euros , and now it costs 28.97 euros.

In Decoesfera | Amazon anticipates Black Friday with these offers on furniture to renovate the living room, bedroom or keep the house in order