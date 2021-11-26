In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have a PlayStation and want to renew your PS Plus subscription, we will tell you what are the best offers to do so.

Of all the users who have Sony PS Plus worldwide, there are not a few who take advantage of Black Friday to renew their subscription, and it is 100% sure that on this day there are always offers.

The price falls officially and unofficially, both in the Sony Store and in other online stores that sell codes, as well as in Amazon, which in recent years has also joined the Black Friday offers on PS Plus.



Yes indeed, there are certain tricks to renew PS Plus cheaper even than the standard price set by the Japanese firm, which is 39.99 euros.

Here we tell you what it is.

PS Store (recharging balance in Eneba)

€ 40 credit in Eneba for only € 32

As we have already mentioned, in the official Sony virtual store the price of PS Plus for 12 months is 39.99 euros.

It is easy? Yes, but there is something better, and it is that you can use the virtual balance of your wallet to pay, so here comes the trick really: you can buy balance worth 40 euros in Eneba and pay only 32 euros.

You only have to process the payment and redeem the coupon in the PS Store to automatically add 40 euros to your wallet, enough to renew PS Plus cheaper than any other way.

Amazon



Amazon offers an interesting discount on the annual subscription to PS Plus. Go from € 64.99 to just € 39.99.

This option is much simpler: Amazon sells the annual subscription to PS Plus on sale for only 39.99 euros in digital format.

Once you place the order, you will receive in your email (the one associated with your Amazon account, be careful) the key to redeem in the PS Store.

It is a store of total and absolute confidence that will send the code in a matter of seconds.

CD Keys

Renew PS Plus at CDKeys

A store more specialized in the discount of games and credit via codes. The operation is similar to that of Amazon, although in your case the price is 39.29 euros, a few cents below.

It is also a virtual key that you must redeem as a coupon in the PlayStation Store.

Eneba (90 days)

If you don’t want to renew PS Plus for a year, you can do it for a shorter period of time. Eneba offers the 90 days for only 18.90 euros, a good way to decide whether or not this service compensates you.

In 90 days you will have to decide whether to renew or not, although by then you will know if it compensates you.