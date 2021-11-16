Renault is joining the Circular Economy with its Refactory project, which it has already started to implement at the Seville factory.

Many people fear the arrival of electric cars and renewable energies, because they could supposedly destroy jobs in the automotive industry and the energy sector.

It is true that companies will have to adapt but the Circular Economy, based on recycling and the use of resources, if something is going to achieve it is create more jobs and wealth, in a similar way to how the Internet is doing it. Without its downsides …

A good example is the Renault Refactory project, which he started up last year at the French factory in Flins, and which now bring Seville, as explained in your press release.

Refactory is a project for recondition used cars, batteries, parts, and other materials, with the aim of extending their useful life, giving them other uses, and generating new income.

Not only will give full employment to the Renault factory in Seville, but also will generate 12,000 million euros in Spain.

With Refactory, Renault aims to recondition 10,000 vehicles per year by 2025, to extend their useful life and offer them to customers in optimal conditions.

Too batteries used in energy storage projects will be used, and other uses where full power is not required, such as cars.

Vision of Renault Refactory It is based on 4 lines of action, according to our colleague Aaron Pérez. in Auto Bild:

RE-TROFIT : it will bring together all the activities necessary for the reconditioning of used vehicles of individuals and fleets, which will allow them to give them a second life and extend their useful life. This activity will begin in the last four months of 2022.

: it will bring together all the activities necessary for the reconditioning of used vehicles of individuals and fleets, which will allow them to give them a second life and extend their useful life. This activity will begin in the last four months of 2022. RE-ENERGY : it will take to an industrial scale the potential of use of electric batteries: repairing batteries of electric cars in use, developing applications in the second life of modules that are no longer operational for the vehicle -but can be used for stationary energy storage- , and end-of-life management.

: it will take to an industrial scale the potential of use of electric batteries: repairing batteries of electric cars in use, developing applications in the second life of modules that are no longer operational for the vehicle -but can be used for stationary energy storage- , and end-of-life management. RE-CYCLE : it will contribute to an efficient management of resources and the supply flow of parts and materials, collaborating with the Renault Group objective of increasing the share of recycled or reused materials. The manufacture of parts for the gearboxes that will be mounted in electrified vehicles from 2022 is also integrated in this same line of activity. .

: it will contribute to an efficient management of resources and the supply flow of parts and materials, collaborating with the Renault Group objective of increasing the share of recycled or reused materials. The manufacture of parts for the gearboxes that will be mounted in electrified vehicles from 2022 is also integrated in this same line of activity. RE-START: it will promote and identify new activities that allow to continue innovating in the field of circular economy and will develop the training of new skills.

Seville ReFactory will have an extension of 5,000 square meters, and it will be an open ecosystem in collaboration with the French Flins factory, the R + D + i Center of Valladolid, different partners, startups and university centers.

An excellent example that demonstrates how car manufacturers can take advantage of the Circle Economy to generate employment and new business, when electric cars definitely free us from pollution.

Do not fear changes, but take advantage of new opportunities.