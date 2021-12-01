“Designed by Apple in California” was the headline of the book created by Andrew Zuckerman and Jonathan Ive. We say “was” because it was published in November 2016 and withdrawn in August 2019. Now, Apple’s design book can be purchased on eBay for more than $ 1,000.

An official book with more than 450 photographs

Dedicated to Steve Jobs, in this book are collected products launched over 20 years. From the colored iMac to the iPod, through an original iPhone crushed by use or one of the Mac mini models. A review of Apple’s history by Jony Ive.





This book captures a moment of incredible transitions and shocking changes. You understand the nature of an object much more when you understand how it came to be.

These words perfectly summarize the reason for this book. A way to better understand how Apple products were created in a way we’ve never seen it before. A little look at the way Apple works.

The truth is that a book like this had never been made public. An official of the company that explains the context of the products, the materials used and the path they followed. A continuous walk down the road, full of both sudden changes and smooth transitions.

You will regret it all your life





Apple is not a company that indulges in nostalgia or the past. This is why this book is so exclusive. Edited five years after the death of Steve Jobs, we may have to wait another ten more years from the anniversary of his passing to see another similar book.





Or we may never see another one. Because the withdrawal of Designed by Apple in California coincided with the departure of Jony Ive from the company that same year. All this animates the book auction market, with closed sales exceeding $ 1,000 on eBay. Its original price was $ 199 and $ 299 in its two sizes small and large.





Some of the already closed auctions have reached these prices:

Big book, new: $ 1,899 on 11-27-2021.

Big book, new: $ 999 on 11-24-2021.

Large book, used: $ 1,150 on 11-17-2021.

Unspecified book size, new: $ 1,175 on 10-25-2021.

Big book, used: $ 650 on 09-19-2021.

Big book, used: $ 685 on 09-16-2021.

The auction price goes up and not down, multiplying its price several times in a short time

Many already thought that the original price of these books was insane. And now that sell for several times their value, even more. But the truth is that these kinds of books, with high-quality photography and editing, often cost this price. An example: Kuma. Complete Works is a 460-page architecture book that costs $ 200 at Tachen.

What is clear is that these books are a coveted commodity by some collectors. If at any time you considered having one and did not do it while they were still for sale, now you will regret it all your life.