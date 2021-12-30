One of the studios that has been giving a lot to talk about in recent times is Remedy Entertainment, since in addition to the expected announcement of its future game Alan Wake 2, an important collaboration is now being added. Recently, it has been published that Remedy has partnered with Tencent to develop a new free shooter, called “Vanguard”, whose codename is causing a lot of excitement.

Through its official website, Remedy has published a press release with this important announcement, where they assure that they will be direct partners of Tencent. Together, it has been mentioned that The game is currently in the proof-of-concept phase, and will combine a narrative experience with multiplayer action. by Remedy. Additionally, it will be developed using the Unreal Engine and will be budgeted that will be in the studio’s typical AAA gaming range.

Remedy partners with Tencent to develop a new free shooter called “Vanguard”

Remedy Entertainment signs a global development, license and distribution agreement with Tencent for the co-operative multiplayer game codenamed Vanguard. Read more at: https://t.co/zpoYeC1hkV – Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) December 28, 2021

In the press release, the study has detailed the following (translated): “Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into the Games as a Service business model, run by our top-notch team of free-to-play experts. We are building something new and exciting for the cooperative multiplayer space, in addition to the strengths of Remedy. Expanding our capacities to assume editorial responsibilities is the next step in the development of our company ”. While Remedy could do the job just perfectly, it needs Tencen in its plans to be able to expand the gaming market to the Asian continent.

Undoubtedly, an important alliance for the studio, which has seen over the years how players have received their titles in a good way, expanding more and more. Now with this alliance, the Asian market looks much closer, encompassing a larger number of players due to the fact of being a multiplayer project.

