Date: December 2

Coyotes

Coyotes is one of the series that comes to Netflix in December, a Belgian teen thriller that follows a group of campers into the woods. These scouts will discover a number of diamonds on their excursion and the discovery will change their relationship but will also carry risks and even endanger their lives.

Platform: Netflix

Date: December 2

Voir

David Fincher He is in charge of Voir, a documentary series on the history of cinema that is available since December 6 and that will allow us to go through the films that have changed our lives as well as having statements, testimonies, and intimate stories.

Platform: Netflix

Date: December 6

The Ferragnez

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez They are one of the best known couples in the world, influencers and entrepreneurs. And this Amazon Prime Video docuseries will arrive on December 9 so that his fans can see what his daily life is like. Eight episodes to learn more about this Italian couple who have more than 30 million followers and who will now be seen in their daily lives, at home, with their family.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: December 9

And just like that

The Sex and the City spin-off will hit HBO on December 9, 2021 and is one of the most anticipated series of December. A sequel to the Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte stories In New York. On premiere day, two new episodes will be released and the rest will arrive on a weekly basis. In total, ten chapters of this series that follows the protagonists, still friends, now at fifty.

Platform: HBO MAX

Date: December 9

Elite: Short Stories Holiday Edition

As a complement to one of Netflix’s most popular Spanish series, Elite, there are its “short stories” with independent moments and short episodes that we can see on the streaming platform. Some arrived last summer and this December they arrive nNew independent chapters that count student vacations from college. There will be new stories on December 15, December 20, and December 23, 2021.

Platform: Netflix

Date: December 15, December 20, December 23

Celebrity Bake off Spain

A contest that comes to Amazon Prime Video again after being on television but, this time, those who cook are famous. In the style of Mastercherf Celebrity, the contest comes to Amazon Prime Video as an original production that will have as contestants: Chenoa, Andrés Velencoso, Esperanza Aguirre, Paula Gonu or Soraya. Contestants must face all the challenges and one of them will leave the program in each edition or chapter from December 16 on Amazon.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: December 16

No news

Without novelty is a new series from HBO Max, a Spanish series starring Arturo Valls, Carlos Areces, Pilar Castro, Toni Acosta, Adriana Torrebejano and many more. A series that follows two police officers in charge of night surveillance as well as two criminals and two inspectors coordinated from the switchboard. A funny, comedy thriller about a seemingly boring night watchman.

Platform: HBO MAX

Date: December 19

Those wonderful years

Those wonderful years is a new series based on the eighties sitcom but that brings a new point of view. The protagonist is Dean, a twelve-year-old boy, and his family. The Williams family in the sixties from this teenager’s point of view is the centerpiece of a series that will arrive on December 22 at Disney + to tell us the advantages and disadvantages of belonging to a middle-class black family in Alabama.

Platform: Disney +

Date: December 22

Anxious people

Anxious people is a new swedish series of Netflix that will arrive at the end of the year. A Nordic thriller that tells of the sudden disappearance of a robber. Inspired by the homonymous book, the series tells us how a failed bank robbery occurs and the robber takes hostages and then disappears completely. Rather than being a typical dark thriller, Anxious People is a funny comedy thriller in which all the witnesses will testify to try to find the missing person.

Platform: Netflix

Date: December 29

The Boba Fett Book

A Star Wars spin-off, a new series that will arrive at the end of 2021 to seek to emulate the success achieved with The Mandalorian. A spin-off of the latter. A character-focused miniseries that will follow the adventures of the bounty hunter and the mercenary Fennec Shand. They will both arrive on Tatooine to claim the territory from Jabba and the others.

Platform: Disney +

Date: December 29

Expected returns

Beyond the new series that will reach the different platforms, December is also a month of expected returns on Netflix and other services. New episodes of popular productions are arriving on the different streaming platforms that will make the last month of a year full of news, successes more enjoyable …

The final It comes with one of the most anticipated returns, available now on Netflix. The Money Heist It already has the second part of its final season on the streaming platform. The Spanish series of success in recent years comes to an end and says goodbye in style with new chapters available from December 3 on Netflix.

Emily in Paris It will return to Netflix on December 22 with new episodes that will follow Emily Cooper on her adventure through Europe. The character played by Lilly Collins will have to spend extra time in Paris, according to what he has been told from his company in Chicago. The fashion expert not only you will enjoy the city of light but there will also be new destinations, such as Saint Tropez, and new love affairs beyond the professional.

Another of Netflix’s premieres or returns this December is Cobra Kai, which will premiere its new season on the 31st of this month. Season 4 will follow the story between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence to join forces defending what they do best: karate.

Also on Netflix will be The Witcher with its second batch of episodes, available from December 17 and about which we still know few details.

Other essential content

In addition to the new series or returns, it is December and that implies that there is essential content to watch on all streaming platforms: Christmas movies. Disney + has a collection in which we can do a home solo marathon, for example, in addition to exclusive and ideal content for these dates. Or thematic episodes: Christmas episodes of The Simpsons, Mickey or Frozen shorts or Star Wars Lego mini-movies dedicated to the most magical time of the year.

Netflix, as usual, has been filled with Christmas romantic comedies around this time. We can see the Spanish 1000 km from Christmas since December 24 but also other continuations of love stories that we have already seen, such as Christmas in California – City Lights. There are many thematic and festive contents when this month arrives and almost all platforms already have their section or collection for these dates with episodes or special programs such as Blown Away Christmas, Sugar Rush Christmas, Waffle and Mochi decorate the holidays …