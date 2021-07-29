Factitious disorder is a clinical condition, where the individual demands attention and hospital care, without needing them. Because you seek medical and surgical treatments with false symptoms, which are self-induced. To benefit from medical contact and the health environment, as a way of reward, personal satisfaction and self-fulfillment.

This condition goes beyond a simple simulation. Because, many times these individuals cause serious physical damage, seeking to improve their role. What can clearly be associated with mental problems. Possibly caused by serious emotional difficulties or due to unresolved psycho-traumatic processes.

Using lies to get attention

The factitious disorder has two variants, since it can be applied to itself. Where the patient appears to be ill, recreating a scenario so real that it is hardly denied by others. Or imposed on another person, almost always in a state of vulnerability such as a child or an elderly person. Where clinical help is requested for them, aggravating the symptoms of a pathology or creating it, persuasively and persistently. 1

The origin of this disturbance is not yet clear and is still a matter of study. Since, mental health professionals think that there are many psychological factors linked. Such as traumatic childhood experiences such as abandonment, mistreatment, depression, loss, rape or abuse. But it can also be related to episodes of stress, lack of self-esteem and loneliness. 2

The symptoms of this syndrome are diverse, because they adapt to the pathology that you want to show. Above all, because they are Invented, feigned, induced or aggravated. With such dexterity that they can open a wound, inject a substance or consume an over-the-counter medication, in order to fit perfectly into the clinical picture and be treated quickly.

These people enjoy taking diagnostic tests, entering a hospital, visiting different doctors and interacting with health personnel. However, be cautious with your records, medical tests, and medical history. Because in this way they can keep their profile of diseases, old doctors and family safe. Fundamentally, because they can become an impediment to being admitted or cared for again.

In Mexico, factitious disorder by proxy is considered a form of child abuse. Especially since the infant is subjected to lying, obeying decisions, and bowing to the force of the caregiver or one of the parents. In addition, some studies have shown an increase in the number of children who have symptoms such as fever, seizures and diarrhea, with no apparent cause. Finding out after a thorough analysis, that they are subject to a perpetrator with psychotic, histrionic and compulsive traits. 3

This pathology is difficult to diagnose, because only through the medical ruling out of other diseases does it become visible. Therefore, professional guidance is of vital importance to establish a protocol that manages to alleviate the symptoms. Above all, because assisted medication and psychotherapy, with the support of behavioral techniques, may be necessary to face the challenges and overcome this debilitating disorder.

