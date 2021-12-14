We will start by preparing the red fruit compote. For that we put the gelatin sheet to hydrate in plenty of cold water for 10 minutes. Put the fruit, icing sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan and bring everything to a boil. Separate from the heat, add the drained gelatin and stir so that it integrates. We divide in the bottom of four glasses and leave to cool in the fridge for at least one hour.

To make the cookie layer, simply we grind the speculoos in a food processor with blades or we crush them inside a frozen bag with a roller. We distribute a layer on top of that of red fruits.

To make the mascarpone cream, we hydrate the gelatin in cold water for 10 minutes. We put the cheese in a bowl and add the egg yolk, beat with some rods. On the other hand, we whip the cold cream in another bowl, adding the icing sugar little by little, adding the whipped cream carefully to the egg and mascarpone mixture.

Add the gelatin sheet drained and melted for a few seconds in the microwave. We pour the cream with a small spoon, distributing it on top of the biscuit layer. Reserving in the fridge a minimum of four hours before tasting them.