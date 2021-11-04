For several years, the rage for sports shoes has made them become cult accessories that represent something beyond mere comfort, and that is, with the barrage of collaborations that brands offer us today, sports shoes have become pure art and absolute wish pieces, like the new edition of the Reebok Club C 85, which pays tribute to Charles and Ray Eames and his legacy in design.

The Reebok x Eames Club C ‘Monotone Pack‘are two pairs of limited edition sneakers that, as their name indicates, bet on uniform colors in the design of each pair, giving a discreet but novel update at the same time to some sneakers subtle with functional versatility that make the Club C a silhouette that adapts to any look effortless.





Designed for everyday use, the collection Reebok x Eames Black & White Club C it is pure and essential. In keeping with the philosophy of Charles and Ray, based on an accessible design that responds to the needs of users, this model combines perfectly with any outfit.

This pack features classic details like original size tongue labels, square logo windows, die-cut parts, classic logos, and an inner arch bandage for a better fit and comfort.





Gray soles and woven EAMES labels are other subtle details that speak to industrial imperatives. that underpin Eames Office creationswhile the stencil features a colorful triangle print that pays tribute to the talented eyes of Charles and Ray, and to Eames’ sublime mastery of detail.





However, the references to the creative duo do not end only in the design of the shoe, as the packaging of the Reebok x Eames Club C collection is inspired by the Eames House (Case Study House nº8) located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, a place of worship and an example of post-war suburban architecture.

The collection Reebok x Eames Club C seeks to highlight the rebellious spirit and optimism of the Reebok Club C by adding the Eames’ vision of accessible design in a shoe that you can find available for 120 euros.

