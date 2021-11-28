Red Dead Redemption 2 has been one of the titles most popular and ambitious of the previous generation of consoles. However, despite having no less than three years behind it, it continues to remain one of the titles with the best graphics in history, especially if we have certain additions by mods, which are capable of getting even more juice of the one already in your PC version.

Today we want to show you how Create an 8K Ray Traced Red Dead Redemption 2 Video Which goes to demonstrate this very thing that we have told you, which is that Rockstar’s open world western continues to be one of the most spectacular titles to watch to date.

The video has been created by the YouTube channel Digital dreams, who are already experts in creating similar content for all types of games. For this, they have used your own ray tracing setup and a number of mods what can you see in this page by Nexus Mods. However, we warn you that you will need to have a very good PC to try to achieve this quality.

Red Dead Redemption 2 8K Ray Traced Video Created Proving It’s Still One of the Hottest Titles in 2021

