The Red Bull team and Tezos Blockchain announced the launch of an exclusive single-range digital collection in NFTs format for fans, as a form of gratitude for the support they had during the pandemic with the team.

The collection will be launched this weekend in parallel to the debut of the Mexican driver Sergio Perez in front of his local fans with his new team, after he was hired on December 18, 2020 by the Australian team.

Sergio Perez will be the first Red Bull team rider to launch the first collection of NFTs,With which fans can purchase a version of a unique and exclusive limited edition range of the pilot’s helmet that will debut this weekend in Mexico.

The company stated that only 1,000 pieces will be available for display in Mexico. In addition, Red Bull will give away the limited edition Mexican GP race suit design as a way of gratitude to fans of the team.

On the other hand, Red Bull director Christian Horner commented: “Red Bull Racing has always been at the forefront of innovation and technology, both at home and abroad.”.

“Their first set of digital collectibles continues that tradition with partners like Tezos, they are truly excited to offer fans a new, engaging and fun opportunity to get even closer to the team and own a piece of our history with some very special pieces. as a souvenir of the team ”, reviewed by GP Fans.

