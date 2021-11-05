From among the innumerable mods for the Command & Conquer saga one of the most popular and veteran is called Mental Omega, which is an unofficial expansion for Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 – Yuri’s Revenge. Without going any further, in 2015 it was one of the mods more awarded in ModDB and with some great figures in the last five years, where he stood out for having 72 missions for the campaign, 18 cooperative maps or 400 maps for skirmishes. And we are talking about 2016.

Because now, about to dismiss 2021, it has just reach version 3.3.6, as revealed by its creator in ModDB, where those numbers are in diapers.

From 72 we now go to 97 missions for the campaign, while those that are specifically focused for cooperative mode (two people) are doubled (from 18 we go to 36). We must not forget also that we have four factions, where are the classic Allies, Soviets and Yuri’s army along with one created for this modification: Foehn Revolt. And each one has three variants.

Needless to say, with this mod we can play online thanks to CnCNet5, having a whopping 650 skirmish maps (In 2016 there were “only” about 400 maps), apart from 22 challenges alone or accompanied by another person. Come on, any fan of Red Alert 2 it is already taking time to download this latest version of Mental Omega in a totally free.