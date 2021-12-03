Pokémon is currently being a hot topic due to the launch of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, these two titles being that they have not finished convincing the majority public due to its failures, shortcomings and errors among other sections present in the Nintendo Switch games. However, it must be said that this has not caused Pokémon to lose fans around the globeThus, the contribution of the artists continues to be very present.

That is why, just as the fourth generation began with the news about the red Gyarados of the Lake of Fury, in our case we will also go to the Johto region, although not the one we know, but one that has been partially recreated in MinecraftAs a player has scaled the largest city in the region: Trigal City.

A player recreates Ciudad Trigal in great detail

For you to be in context, it must be said that Ciudad Trigal is one of the largest cities that has ever been made in the saga During the sprite era, it was also the city where in our second generation adventure we could get the third medal from Blanca, that gym leader famous for having a Miltank that caused nightmares in children of the 90s and early 1990s. the 2,000.

In addition, This city is characterized by having a shopping center, the bike shop, a casino, the radio tower, Bill’s house, the magnetotren station, the flower shop, among other buildings., so it is clear the huge logistics center that was Trigal City in its time for the Kanto and Johto regions.

Be that as it may, It has been in Minecraft where it has been possible to recreate this City of Pokémon Gold and Silver, this being shared on Reddit by the user AnonymousDude0613, in which you can see some of the buildings mentioned in the previous lines. You can take a look at this recreation in this post from the aforementioned social network:

For the rest, although Pokémon has a relatively recent launch already mentioned for Nintendo Switch whose analysis has not left it on the right foot, it must be remembered that Minecraft is available for multiple platforms, like the current ones that include PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.