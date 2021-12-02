The holidays are practically here and we continue with ideas to vary the Christmas meals this year and break the routine of the usual dishes.

For a light meal after dinner on Christmas Eve, I propose this simple recipe, a salmon ingot with sweet potato and wasabi mayonnaise, which will be very appealing to everyone.

It’s about a fish dish cooked on the grill, to which you can give an extra touch of flavor with the trick that I will now tell you, which is completed with the spicy contrast of the mayonnaise, the creamy sweet potato puree and the explosion of the trout roe with which it is decorated. You will see how simple it is.

Varnish the salmon fillets with a tablespoon oyster sauce, spreading it with a silicone brush. Brown the outer faces of the ingots in a very hot pan without cooking the inside of the fish. Make a homemade mayonnaise with the egg, sunflower oil and salt, in the traditional way using the mixer. Once done, add the wasabi and continue stirring until smooth. Optionally you can add a drop of green food coloring to get a more greenish tone. Prepare a sweet potato puree cooking it for 30 minutes until we can sink a knife without difficulty. Blend with a fork until smooth. Optionally you can add a little cream (one or two tablespoons) to get a creamier texture. Form quenelles with two spoons. To mount the turntable, we draw a line of wasabi mayonnaise, put the sweet potato puree quenelle and place the salmon fillet on top, decorating with the trout roe and a dill leaf. Read: Dishwasher with a pre Black Friday discount to forget about washing the dishes this holidays (and worrying only about enjoying yourself)

With what to accompany the salmon ingots with sweet potato puree and wasabi mayonnaise

The ingots of salmon with mashed sweet potato and wasabi mayonnaise They are excellent for an elegant but light meal, such as Christmas, after the excesses of Christmas Eve. Accompany them with a salad and enjoy its flavor. Happy Holidays to all!

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

