Christmas sweets are not my favorites, neither the nougat nor the polvorones tend to attract me too much, instead the Wine roscos they are my downfall.

Now that I have learned what to do according to this recipe so easy and fast I think that no year will be missing from my table for these very important dates.

The only downside is the amount of butter and sugar they contain, that’s why I advise you not to abuse them too much. Luckily they are perfectly preserved for several days, especially if you keep them in an airtight container. I assure you that it is worth doing them if you like them, because they are much better than the industrial ones.

We start by mixing the two flours and We toast them in a pan or in the oven at very low temperature, stirring constantly so they do not burn. If we use Thermomix, we put the ground hazelnuts, the flours, 120 g of sugar, the lard, the cinnamon and the wine in the glass. We knead 30 sec / speed 6. If we do not use Thermomix, we knead all the ingredients until they are all well integrated. Wrap in plastic wrap and store in the fridge for half an hour. After this time, we roll out the dough with a rolling pin until 1 cm thick. With a donut cutter or two rings, one larger and the other smaller, we cut the dough and place it on a baking tray lined with a sheet of baking paper. Cook the donuts for about 20 minutes in a preheated oven at 160ºC. We let them cool and sprinkle them with the rest of the ground sugar. Read: Five recipes with verdinas, to enjoy spoon dishes full of flavor

With what to accompany the roscos de vino

This wine bagel recipe that I explain to you to do with and without Thermomix, it is ideal for, in addition to as a dessert, serving it with coffee or afternoon tea. As it is a crunchy dough, it can sink without problems in the drink of our choice, which will hold perfectly. If the sugar has been absorbed, before serving, sprinkle them a little more on top.

