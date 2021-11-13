To delight our loved ones with the best delicacies at any time of the year there is nothing better than homemade desserts and sweets. If you want to cheer up with homemade nougat, nothing better than this recipe for you to see How to make crispy chocolate nougat in a clear and simple way.

If they do not have special molds for nougat it does not matter, any mold, preferably silicone since it is easier to unmold, serves to make homemade nougat.

The tetra brick Rectangular milk open in half and well cleaned. In short, any rectangular utensil that they have at home will do the trick.

We melt a little chocolate in a bain-marie or in the microwave and cover the entire mold with it, we wait a couple of minutes and pour the rest into a bowl. We let this first layer to dry, which will cover the nougat. We melt the rest of the chocolate and add it to the lard, stir very well until the mixture is homogeneous. Add the krispies and the chopped almond and finally the liquor. We pour into the mold carefully, smooth the surface and let it dry in a cool place. After a few hours and when we see that the tablet is completely set, we unmold with care and serve. If we want that the coverage of the tablet is shiny, the chocolate should be at about 30º, but this is optional, although as you can see in the photos it is much more beautiful. Also once unmould you can melt a little more chocolate of another color and make some fine filigree to decorate. Read: This is Casa Efigenia, the restaurant on La Gomera that, unintentionally, became a pioneer of vegetarian cuisine

With what to accompany the crunchy chocolate nougat

The homemade crunchy chocolate nougat It is a fairly simple recipe that you can make yourself without problem. It is advisable not to unmold it until it is consumed, as this way it will not lose its shine and you can keep it in the fridge until the moment of use, of course, well preserved from moisture.

