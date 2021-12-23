In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Cecotec’s Mambo 12090 Habana is the new advanced kitchen robot model that has a huge touch screen.

Smart products are increasingly anchored in our daily lives, such as robot vacuum cleaners, smart plugs or kitchen robots, which are increasingly complete and capable of preparing dishes practically on their own.

One of the latest models to hit the market is this Cecotec Mambo 12090 Havana, one of its most advanced kitchen robots that can already be purchased from the Cecotec online store for 449 euros.



Multifunction food processor with WiFi and 30 different functions, 7-inch touch screen with a recipe book of more than 1,000 recipes.

It is a kitchen robot that will not only save you time, in the long run it will save you a lot of money because you will use less energy and you will be able to choose other types of dishes that you would not normally prepare due to the time you have to spend cooking it.

It has a 7 inch touch screen with access to hundreds of recipes that you can follow step by step. You can connect to the internet via WiFi to update your cookbook and try new foods. Helped with your mobile application you can receive notifications of when the next step is to be carried out.

Has a stainless steel jug with ceramic coating that prevents food from sticking and a second Havana stainless steel carafe.



It includes a boil basket to be able to prepare up to 4 preparations at the same time and one two-tier steamer.

Total has 30 functions, among which are chopping, mincing, blending, shredding, sautéing, whipping, mounting, emulsifying, mixing, cooking, stirring, steaming and many more.

The most important thing about this kitchen robot is that it will save you a lot of time, since while you cook you can do other tasks and when it needs you to take an action, it will notify you on your mobile.

You can get it in the Cecotec online store for 449 euros with free shipping.