Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

What are we going to tell you about this keyboard that you don’t already know at this point; This is a keyboard with Razer linear optical switches, switches that provide faster and more responsive keystrokes with almost instantaneous response. In this case and like all Razer Tournament Editions, this keyboard has a compact format (in this case it is TKL, without numeric pad), it has configurable RGB lighting, and for greater comfort and mobility its cable (with USB-C connector on the keyboard) is detachable.

Razer BlackShark V2 X

If you are looking for good gaming headphones that provide you with excellent audio quality, with a good microphone and that are also comfortable, you can stop looking because you are going to love these BlackShark V2 X. With their 3.5 mm minijack connection they have universal compatibility with PCs, consoles and smartphones, although they provide virtual 7.1 audio with the brand’s software. They feature a high-quality cardioid microphone, and their lightweight design at just 240 grams will make you quickly forget you’re wearing them.

Razer Naga Trinity

The Naga Trinity is a gaming mouse that has been on the market for a long time, and if it continues to sell like hotcakes, it is because it is one of the best and gives greater versatility. This model, with a Razer 5G optical sensor of up to 16,000 DPI sensitivity, stands out for having three interchangeable sides: the usual one with two navigation buttons, another with a 7-button “wheel” ideal for MOBA, and a 12-button keypad. for MMORPG.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model

If what you are looking for is a gaming laptop that allows you to play any title and anywhere, but with a light and modern design, this is one of your best options. On this Black Friday, the model on sale has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and no less than 360 Hz refresh rate, with an IPS matrix and 2 ms response time.

The team is complemented by a powerful 8-core and 16-thread Intel Core i7-10875H processor at 5.1 GHz, 16 GB of 2933 MHz DDR5 RAM, a 1 TB NVMe SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. 8 GB dedicated so no game can resist you.

Razer Book

If what you are looking for is a laptop more oriented to work and portability than to play, Razer also has this proposal for you that, during Black Friday, is also on sale. This is the Razer Book, a convertible with a 13.4-inch touch screen and 1920 x 1200 resolution capable of representing 100% of the sRGB color space, so it is ideal for artists. It is complemented by a 4-core, 8-thread Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of 4,267MHz LPDDR4X RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

Razer’s Black Friday, also on MediaMarkt

If you prefer to be able to see and touch the products before launching the purchase, you should know that MediaMarkt also has special offers in its Razer product catalog, both in its physical stores and in its online store.

Razer Kiyo

The Razer Kiyo is a webcam designed for stremers, which in addition to providing great image quality (1080p at 30 FPS or 720p at 60 FPS), incorporates a microphone and a lighting ring so that the camera always captures all the details without problems. light. It has a USB 2.0 connection, it does not need drivers, and it also incorporates a multi-support clip that will allow you to place it on the table or on the edge of the monitor (even in laptops thanks to its low weight).

Razer Iskur X

Not long ago Razer launched its own range of gaming chairs, and now you can get the Iskur X at the best price thanks to these Black Friday deals. With a timeless design and generous dimensions, in this chair you can sit for hours and hours without feeling fatigue or discomfort thanks to its great ergonomic options.

Razer Barracuda X

If what you were looking for were wireless headphones with great audio quality, a built-in noise-canceling microphone and great autonomy, these Barracuda X are for you. Weighing just 250 grams, they are remarkably comfortable, provide you with virtual 7.1 sound, and are compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and even Android devices.

Razer Kraken X

Razer’s Kraken family of headphones is probably the most extensive on the market, and the Kraken X model is the most basic as it is designed for gamers looking for good sound and maximum comfort, but without the frills they don’t need. In addition to being the brand’s cheapest headphones, now you can take them with a generous discount during Black Friday.

Razer products, also at Carrefour

In Carrefour stores (as well as in Carrefour Online) you can also find great deals during Black Friday on several of Razer’s products, which we detail below.

Razer Kraken

The “grandfathers” of the Kraken family are also available at a price that you won’t believe, with spectacular sound for games (and configurable from the software) and the ultra-comfortable design that has always characterized this family of products.

Razer Kraken X for PS5

If you liked the Kraken X that we have described before but you want to use them with your brand new PlayStation 5 console, you can also find them available with the black and white color combination that characterizes the SONY console (and now at the best price) .

Razer Wolverine V2 for Xbox

The Wolverine V2 is a controller with asymmetric joysticks that is designed, in this case, for Microsoft’s Xbox console. Unlike the original console controller, the Wolverine V2 has a PlayStation-style design while maintaining the ergonomic grip of the Xbox, combining the best of both consoles in one ultra-comfortable and responsive wired controller in all circumstances.

Razer’s Black Friday, on Amazon Spain

Finally, and how could it be otherwise, you can also take advantage of the Black Friday deals on Amazon, where you will find a wide range of Razer devices on offer with incredible prices.

Razer Viper Mini

When Razer first announced the Viper series of mice, it surprised locals and strangers because they became the fastest and lightest mice on the market. Now you can take the Viper Mini at a better price than ever, one of the lightest mice on the market with only 61 grams of weight, and despite that it has a Speedflex cable and an 8,500 DPI optical sensor to give you all the precision you need in your games.

Razer Basilisk V2

The Basilisk V2 is an ergonomically designed gaming mouse for right-handed users, which undoubtedly stands out for its comfortable grip, its additional button in the thumb area, and its customizable scroll wheel, as well as its ultra-precise Focus + optical sensor of new generation of up to 20,000 DPI.

Razer Huntsman Mini

If you are a hardcore gamer, you will surely know that one of your best tools is the 60% keyboards, which eliminate the number pad and function keys to give only the keys that you really need to play. Of course, Razer has theirs, it’s called the Huntsman Mini, and now you can buy it at the best price.

Razer Kraken Black and Green

There is little we can tell you about the Razer Kraken that we have not already said; Simply, that you have them available in Razer Green and elegant black on Amazon, at the best price for this Black Friday promotion.

Razer Kishi for Android

We finish with the Razer Kishi, a controller for Android smartphones with USB-C connection, ergonomic design and compatible with practically all devices that use Android and USB-C. Thanks to this remote, you can easily turn your mobile into a portable console, with maximum functionality and with little latency.